Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,700 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

