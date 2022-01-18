Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

