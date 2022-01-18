Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

