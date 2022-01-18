Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,600 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Shares of FIVE opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.