HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atotech by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

