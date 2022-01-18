HAP Trading LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

HAP Trading LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

