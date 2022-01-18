Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.