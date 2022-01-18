Haverford Trust Co Acquires 8,710 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $159,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.90. 63,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

