Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

