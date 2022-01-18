Haverford Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.97. 72,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

