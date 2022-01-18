Hawaiian (HA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HA opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

