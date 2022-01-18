HC Wainwright Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.
BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.
Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.77. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
