HC Wainwright Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.

Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.77. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

