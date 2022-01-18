Head-To-Head Analysis: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) versus Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cousins Properties and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 8.32 $237.28 million $0.82 50.55 Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.16 -$891.16 million $1.94 4.09

Cousins Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 16.36% 2.73% 1.74% Annaly Capital Management 136.60% 14.22% 2.11%

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Cousins Properties pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Annaly Capital Management 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

