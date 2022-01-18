Head-To-Head Contrast: Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Alimera Sciences -2.11% -1.30% -5.88%

81.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Alimera Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alimera Sciences $50.82 million 0.62 -$5.34 million ($0.38) -11.88

Tyra Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alimera Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tyra Biosciences and Alimera Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.68%. Alimera Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 193.47%. Given Alimera Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion. Its products include ILUVIEN and NADPH Oxidase Inhibitors. The company was founded by Daniel C. Myers and David R. Holland on June 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

