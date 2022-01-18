Head-To-Head Survey: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) versus GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.75 $110.61 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Velo3D and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.34%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.85%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Velo3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

