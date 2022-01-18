Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $$1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

