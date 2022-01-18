Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $59.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 245,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 353,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,100. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

