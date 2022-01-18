Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $347,023 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

