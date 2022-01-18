Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 509,700 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 509,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GEO opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The GEO Group Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
