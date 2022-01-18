Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

