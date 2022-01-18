Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,531,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

