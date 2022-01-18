Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 137,399 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137,399 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk stock opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.