Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 957,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.