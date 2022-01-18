Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

