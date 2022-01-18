HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.00 ($68.18).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.04 ($72.77) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($78.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.84 and a 200 day moving average of €60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

