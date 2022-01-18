HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($68.18).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.04 ($72.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($78.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.61.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

