HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Cut to €68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €68.00 ($77.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $64.20 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

