Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $22.07 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.