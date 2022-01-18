High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:PCF opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
