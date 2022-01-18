High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PCF opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of High Income Securities Fund worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

