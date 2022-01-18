HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

