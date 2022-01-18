Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on HMCBF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

