Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

FIXX opened at $3.69 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.