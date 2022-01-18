Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $213.13. 47,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.