Hoo Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.17 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $95.30 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.48 or 0.07548249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.65 or 0.99720223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

