Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.42

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 44506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth $172,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

