Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 940 ($12.83) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,080 ($14.74). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 926.71 ($12.64).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 801 ($10.93) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 651.99 ($8.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 898.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 907.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.