Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of HUN opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

