Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 4.9%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €444.00 ($504.55) and last traded at €445.00 ($505.68). 7,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €468.00 ($531.82).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HYQ shares. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €503.39 and its 200-day moving average is €522.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.