IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

