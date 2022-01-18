IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the second quarter worth about $760,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

