Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 228 ($3.11) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.62) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 232 ($3.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.14) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.35).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 202 ($2.76) on Monday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £827.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

