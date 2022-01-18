Immix Biopharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:IMMX) Quiet Period To Expire on January 25th

Immix Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:IMMX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Immix Biopharma had issued 4,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Immix Biopharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TM) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Immix Biopharma Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

