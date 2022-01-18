Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Trading Up 3.7%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 7,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 447,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $337,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

