Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

