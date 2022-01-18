IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

Shares of FRC opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

