IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

