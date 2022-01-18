IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.73. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.94 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

