IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,287 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of SPRO opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.