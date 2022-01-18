IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $55,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SCU opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. The business had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

