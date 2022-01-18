IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in VSE by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, upped their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

